Minister Distributes Rs 1.39mln Among Deserving People

Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:35 PM

Punjab Minister for Land Conservation, Wildlife and Fisheries Department Pir Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari has said that the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to help people stand on their own feet, and solve their problems, are unprecedented and historic

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Land Conservation, Wildlife and Fisheries Department Pir Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari has said that the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to help people stand on their own feet, and solve their problems, are unprecedented and historic.

He expressed these views on Saturday while addressing a ceremony, organised by Punjab Bait-ul-Mall, Okara for distribution of cheques amounting to Rs 1.39 million among the deserving people.

The minister said under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative, a campaign was underway to make the country greener.

He said steps were being taken to solve solid waste removal and sewerage problems in cities, so that better municipal services could be made available to people.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Committee Okara Malik Zeeshan Bhatti, ticket holder Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq, Mehr Muhammad Javed, Chairman Maiz board Punjab Pir Nassemuddin, Hafeezullah Baloch, Pir Hassan Bukhari and other PTI workers attended the ceremony.

