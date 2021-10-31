Minister distributes Rs 24 mln cheques among 121 labourers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan here on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs 24 million among 121 workers and labourers of Sargodha and Khushab districts as death and marriage grant.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held in Jinnah hall.

Secretary Labor Liaquat Ali Chatha and officers of labour and social security, industrialists and large numbers of labours were also present.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that in the past, big scams in death, marriage and scholarship grants were exposed which had been rectified and now this grant and procedure had been fully computerized.

He said that Rs 8 billion would be distributed among the workers of the province.

Minister said that workers were the wheel of national development and their prosperity was the priority of the government.

On the occasion, Labor Secretary Liaquat Ali Chatha said that steps were being taken to rid the Labor and Social Security department of corruption so that exploitation ofworkers could be stopped. He said that checks of Rs 80 million would be provided to the remaining workers soon.

At the ceremony, checks of Rs 6 million were distributed to the families of 11 deceased labourers of Khushab district, Rs 13.3 million of marriage grants to 101 workers and checks worth Rs 4.7 million were distributed to the families of 9 deceased workers of Sargodha.