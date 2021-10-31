UrduPoint.com

Minister Distributes Rs 24 Mln Cheques Among 121 Labourers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Minister distributes Rs 24 mln cheques among 121 labourers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan here on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs 24 million among 121 workers and labourers of Sargodha and Khushab districts as death and marriage grant.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held in Jinnah hall.

Secretary Labor Liaquat Ali Chatha and officers of labour and social security, industrialists and large numbers of labours were also present.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that in the past, big scams in death, marriage and scholarship grants were exposed which had been rectified and now this grant and procedure had been fully computerized.

He said that Rs 8 billion would be distributed among the workers of the province.

Minister said that workers were the wheel of national development and their prosperity was the priority of the government.

On the occasion, Labor Secretary Liaquat Ali Chatha said that steps were being taken to rid the Labor and Social Security department of corruption so that exploitation ofworkers could be stopped. He said that checks of Rs 80 million would be provided to the remaining workers soon.

At the ceremony, checks of Rs 6 million were distributed to the families of 11 deceased labourers of Khushab district, Rs 13.3 million of marriage grants to 101 workers and checks worth Rs 4.7 million were distributed to the families of 9 deceased workers of Sargodha.

Related Topics

Corruption Marriage Sargodha Khushab Sunday Government Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches fully digital SMART individ ..

Dubai Chamber launches fully digital SMART individual CSR Labels to recognise co ..

22 minutes ago
 Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health ..

Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health insurance requirements for Gol ..

37 minutes ago
 ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global ..

ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global expansion

52 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.