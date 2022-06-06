Minister distributes scholarship cheques among minorities students

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanoo Mal alias Gianchand Esrani distributed scholarship cheques among 2,811 non-Muslim students of the province at a cheques distribution ceremony held at Sindh Scouts Association's auditorium here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanoo Mal alias Gianchand Esrani distributed scholarship cheques among 2,811 non-Muslim students of the province at a cheques distribution ceremony held at Sindh Scouts Association's auditorium here on Monday.

He said the department received over 8,000 applications for the provision of scholarships to non-Muslim students, studying in colleges and universities this year. A five-member committee has been constituted to re-scrutinize the remaining applications, he said adding that he hoped that more eligible students would also receive scholarships, said a statement.

"If someone's documents with the applications are missing, he or she can submit those documents within a week and after scrutiny, they would also receive scholarships," he remarked.

For the next year, he pointed out that more students of minority communities; studying up to matriculation will also receive scholarships. The amount of the scholarship is also being doubled from the next year, he announced.

Besides providing scholarships, the provincial department of Minorities Affairs is also developing, renovating and repairing the worship places like temples, churches, Gurudwaras, graveyards and Shamshan Ghat.

The non-Muslim Welfare Committee is nominating the Names for the scholarships, he added.

On the occasion, the Secretary of the Minorities Affairs Department Mohammad Abbas Baloch said that the Sindh government has created the department for the welfare of minorities.

An amount of Rs 850 million is being distributed as grants in aid in the form of scholarships, medical aid and financial aid to people in need. Besides this over 900 religious places are being looked after, maintained and repaired, he added.

He said the department is working on the development and implementation of integrated safety net programs for Minority Communities that address social risks, which are the result of unemployment, retirement, illness/disability, old age and death.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Anthony Naveed said that PPP is working for the welfare of the minorities in the country.

The ceremony was also attended by officers of the Minorities Affairs department, members of the Sindh non-Muslim Welfare Committee and parents of the students.