Minister Distributes Scholarship Cheques In KUST
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday visited Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and distributed scholarship cheques among students.
Member National Assembly, Shahid Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly including Daud Afridi and Shafiullah Jan, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Naseeruddin, faculty members and students were also present.
The minister said that the government was working to promote higher education in the province and to improve the standard of education aiming the capacity building of students.
He said that the government desired to increase investment in the education sector and adopt the student-friendly policies.
He also urged the students to utilize their abilities for the development of the country and to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. He also directed administration of KUST to focus the university ranking, student enrollment and introduce market-oriented subjects for students.
