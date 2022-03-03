Minister distributes Sehat Card Plus among security staff of Civil Secretariat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Thursday distributed Sehat Card plus among security staff of Civil Secretariat.

The minister informed them that free treatment upto Rs one million per year was being provided to each person of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrespective of political affiliations.

He said that Liver Transplant has been included in Sehat Card.

The KP Government has provided free treatment to over 650,000 patients under Sehat Card plus in last one year.

Taimur Salim Jhagra said Sehat Card Plus was a historic intiative of the Government, which are benefiting people of all aged groups without political affiliations.