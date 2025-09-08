Minister Distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarships Among 373 Students
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Monday distributed Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarships among deserving students at a ceremony held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar
Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, Meena Khan Afridi said that the scholarships are a reward and recognition for the top position holders of the province and serves as an encouragement for them to continue excelling in their academic pursuits.
He stated that this scholarship program was launched to acknowledge the outstanding academic efforts of brilliant students and to provide them with further opportunities to move forward.
The minister informed that since 2011, scholarships worth Rs. 1.42 billion have been distributed among the top position holders of various educational boards of the province. Under the program, the top 20 students of the nine educational boards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are awarded a monthly scholarship of Rs.
15,000 each, which amounts to Rs. 360,000 per student over a period of two years.
He further said that during the current year, scholarships worth Rs. 134.28 million have been distributed among 373 students. He termed this initiative a clear reflection of the provincial government’s efforts in the education sector and its commitment to encouraging talented students.
Meena Khan Afridi remarked that bright students are the valuable asset of the nation and the government will continue to fully support them. He emphasized that the fundamental objective of the Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarship is to promote healthy academic competition among students and ensure access to quality education.
He added that encouraging students of public sector colleges remains the government’s top priority, and in the future, the scholarship program will be further expanded so that a larger number of students can benefit from this facility.
