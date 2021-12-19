Minister distributes winter products among deserving

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Mohammad Iqbal Wazir on Sunday distributed winter products among deserving people in Baka Khel Camp at South Waziristan.

He was accompanied by officers of Pak-Army, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and elders of the camp. The distributed items included warm clothes, bedding, wool coats, shoes and other essential items.

On the occasion, the minister also held a Jirga with the residents of Baka Khel Camp. He listened to their grievances and assured them of resolving all the problems on priority.