Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that the lawyers' community has always played a key role in restoring democracy, provision of justice and maintaining rule of law in the country and the government greatly values those efforts.

He was addressing a function held to distribute government grant cheques to Fatehjang Bar Association and Pindigheab tehsil bar association of Attock on Wednesday.

President Pindigheab bar association Abdul Nasir and president Fatehjang Bar Association Azhar Iqbal besides a large member of both associations were also present on this occasion.

Col Anwer has said that the services of the lawyers' community have also been significant for the protection of human rights.

Mr Anwer emphasized on the need for smooth relations between the bench and bar for to improve the quality as well as timely dispensation of justice.

The Minister claimed that the funding to different bar associations had been made in a transparent manner while keeping in view their needs and requirements.

He regretted that the past governments ignored the difficulties of the legal fraternity. They only protected personal interests adding that The PTI government is bringing ease to the lives of the common man and is fully committed to arranging more facilities.

He also announced to take more steps for the welfare of the legal fraternity. "Lawyers' problems will be resolved on a priority basis," he added.

On this occasion, the provincial minister presented grant-in-aid cheque amounting to Rs 1 million each to Fatehjang Bar Association and Pindigheab tehsil bar association of Attock.

Lawyer's representative speaking on this occasion said the welfare of legal fraternity of the present government for the welfare and development of lawyers' associations is highly commendable. "We hope that on-going measures will strengthen the relationship of the government and the bar and the advocate community could play its part in the development of the nation and the nation with greater earnestness". They added.