Minister donates safety gear to medical staff of Nishtar Hospital

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, donated safety kits for medical staff of Nishtar Hospital here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, donated safety kits for medical staff of Nishtar Hospital here on Monday.

He handed over the safety gear including Personal Protection Equipment, N-95 masks, hand sanitizers, and Chloroquine tablets to VC Nishtar Medical University(NMU), Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha at his office.

NMC principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan and MS Dr Shahid Bokhari were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Akhtar Malik said that Nishtar was his own institute adding that services rendered by the medical staff will always be remembered.

He appreciated doctors, staff nurses, paramedics and minor staff for their invaluable contributions in these testing times.

They are our front liner fighters who are serving patients with dedication and commitment, the minister said and added that PTI govt took timely decisions to tackle the situation emerging due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Even developed countries like US could not initiate relief work promptly, Dr Malik maintained adding that it was an exemplary step of incumbent govt to financially support poor and needy people through Ehsas Kafalat Programme.

NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha informed that 26 out of 27 doctors of Nishtar Hospital have been tested negative for viral disease.

He urged upon people to adopt precautionary measure to contain COVID-19.