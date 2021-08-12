Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho offers condolences over demise of professor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has expressed her sympathy and heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of Professor Farhat Baig Mirza.

Dr Farhat Mirza, a well-known Ex-professor of forensic medicine at Jinnah Sindh Medical University, died in a house fire at Muhammad Ali Housing Society in Karachi On Tuesday.

According to preliminary investigation, four other victims who were also died along with Professor, in the smoke-breathing fire have been identified as Sabiha, Sahista, Akbar and Sulatn.

Meanwhile Faculty and Jinnah Sindh Medical University mourned his sad demise and prayed Fateha for all those departed.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul has described Professor Farhat Baig Mirza as a guide and mentor to his colleagues and a kind and gentle human being.

The deceased Farhat Baig Mirza would be remembered for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to his work.