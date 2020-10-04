Minister Dreshak, PTI South Punjab Secretary General Ali Raza meet CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab Secretary General Ali Raza Dreshak met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

According to official sources here, the CM said that model design for civil secretariat in Bahawalpur and Multan had been given approval.

He said that the civil secretariat South Punjab Bahawalpur and Multan would be constructed on modern lines.

The CM said that promises made with the people of south Punjab would be fulfilled, adding that for the first time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new era of durable progress in south Punjab had begun.

Usman Buzdar said that in the past, the funds of south Punjab were spent in favourite districts and unfortunately the previous rulers did politics in the name of south Punjab province.

The chief minister said that the incumbent government was giving rights to the people of south Punjab and funds allocated for the south Punjab would be utilised there.

Problems of the people of south Punjab would be resolved at local level there, he added.

He further said that a separate development programme for south Punjab would be announced.