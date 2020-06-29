Minister Education appointed Dr Chandio as member BoG Academy of Letters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Education, Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood has nominated Prof Dr Javed Hassan Chandio as Member Board of Governors, Academy of Letters, National History and Culture Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education, Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood has nominated Prof Dr Javed Hassan Chandio as Member board of Governors, academy of Letters, National History and Culture Division.

He is serving as Dean Faculty of Arts, Director Khwaja Fareed Chair and Chairman Siraiki Department at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated him on this achievement and hoped that Dr Chandio would continue his contribution for the promotion of literature and work for the welfare of writers' community of the country.