Minister Education Distribute Prizes Among Speech Winning Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday distributed cash prizes among the winning students of inter-school speech competitions.

Prizes, shields and certificates of appreciation were given to the students who achieved prominent positions in the speech competitions, held here at Shaheed Mubeen Shah Afridi Higher Secondary school No1, jointly organized by Education Department and Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mona, a student of Lady Grifth School Peshawar won first, Abdullah second and Muhammad Yahya got third passion in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shahram Tarakai said that teachers should focus on character building along with education of children.

He said"Significant reforms have been made in the fields of education and health. He said that every child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is getting the best educational facilities and every person in the province is getting free health facilities.""Billions of rupees worth of furniture is being provided to 70 percent schools of the province, adding recruitment of 25,000 teachers is also in the process that would be completed soon. All preparations for holding metric and intermediate examinations are completed," minister added.

The ban on the use of mobile phones in schools is aimed to provide quality of education to children.

