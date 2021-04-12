Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine Condoles Demise Of IA Rehman
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine expressed sorrow over the death of renowned human rights activist and senior journalist IA Rehman.
In a condolence message on Monday, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departedsoul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparableloss with fortitude.