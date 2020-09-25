Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine review two-year progress of HR&MA deptt

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said Punjab undoubtedly is the first province that launched the Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said Punjab undoubtedly is the first province that launched the Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

These views were expressed by the minister while presiding over a meeting here on Friday while Secretary Human Rights Nadeemur Rehman, Director M Yousaf and other officers were also present.

The minister said committees of Human Rights Task Force had rendered excellent services during COVID-19, adding that collective efforts needed to ensure the protection of human rights throughout the province.

Briefing the minister about two year performance of the department, Secretary Nadeemur Rehman said in the last two years, 55,000 applications had been received at the Citizen Portal of Prime Minister which was sent to officers of departments concerned.

Director Muhammad Yousuf informed the meeting that under the human rights policy, the rights of children, women, minorities, persons with disabilities and senior citizens etc were being ensured, adding that special consultation process on the proposed legislation was underway.

He mentioned that Human Rights Department had conducted training sessions to various institutions across the province, in which 101,758 officials had been trained since August 2018.

The provincial minister urged Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman to make special arrangementsto further improve performance of the department as day and night efforts would have tobe made to ensure protection of human rights as it was a sensitive issue.