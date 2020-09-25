UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine Review Two-year Progress Of HR&MA Deptt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:24 PM

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine review two-year progress of HR&MA deptt

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said Punjab undoubtedly is the first province that launched the Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said Punjab undoubtedly is the first province that launched the Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

These views were expressed by the minister while presiding over a meeting here on Friday while Secretary Human Rights Nadeemur Rehman, Director M Yousaf and other officers were also present.

The minister said committees of Human Rights Task Force had rendered excellent services during COVID-19, adding that collective efforts needed to ensure the protection of human rights throughout the province.

Briefing the minister about two year performance of the department, Secretary Nadeemur Rehman said in the last two years, 55,000 applications had been received at the Citizen Portal of Prime Minister which was sent to officers of departments concerned.

Director Muhammad Yousuf informed the meeting that under the human rights policy, the rights of children, women, minorities, persons with disabilities and senior citizens etc were being ensured, adding that special consultation process on the proposed legislation was underway.

He mentioned that Human Rights Department had conducted training sessions to various institutions across the province, in which 101,758 officials had been trained since August 2018.

The provincial minister urged Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman to make special arrangementsto further improve performance of the department as day and night efforts would have tobe made to ensure protection of human rights as it was a sensitive issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab August Women 2018

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

11 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

43 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

54 minutes ago

MUET Vice Chancellor expresses grief over demise o ..

1 minute ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

1 minute ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.