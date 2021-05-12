UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine 's Message On Int'l Nurses Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:34 PM

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine 's message on int'l Nurses Day

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the role of nurses has always been significant in serving the ailing humanity especially during the pandemic days.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the role of nurses has always been significant in serving the ailing humanity especially during the pandemic days.

In his message on the 'International Nurses Day', he paid glowing tribute to the medical professionals especially nurses as their services for humanity were commendable.

The minister said: "We all proud of our health professionals who fight on the front line in such difficult situation." He added nurses who had family of their own were sacrificing everything in front of their duty.

Related Topics

Punjab Family All

Recent Stories

Maldives bans travel from South Asia as virus case ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan exports to EU increase by $ 1.1 billion i ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong legislature approves China loyalty laws

4 minutes ago

EU predicts big economic turnaround as vaccination ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 55 new infections

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-Uzbekistan transit trade marks historic l ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.