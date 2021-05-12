Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the role of nurses has always been significant in serving the ailing humanity especially during the pandemic days.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the role of nurses has always been significant in serving the ailing humanity especially during the pandemic days.

In his message on the 'International Nurses Day', he paid glowing tribute to the medical professionals especially nurses as their services for humanity were commendable.

The minister said: "We all proud of our health professionals who fight on the front line in such difficult situation." He added nurses who had family of their own were sacrificing everything in front of their duty.