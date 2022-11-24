UrduPoint.com

Minister Emphases On Creating Awareness About Cleanliness Among Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday emphasized on creating awareness about cleanliness among students of schools, colleges and universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday emphasized on creating awareness about cleanliness among students of schools, colleges and universities.

He said this while addressing a ceremony of Lahore Waste Management Company held here to include new vehicles in its fleet.

He said that citizens should play their role in keeping the provincial capital neat and clean.

He further said that container repairing vehicle service would be a good step as introducing new and modern methods would help in improving cleanliness.

A sanitation rickshaw could also improve sanitation by easily moving through small streets, he maintained.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed appreciated the efforts of LWMC.

It is pertinent to mention here that 9 containers repairing vehicles (CRVs) had been added for 9 towns, and 48 rickshaws were also being added to the LWMC fleet.

CRVs were intended to refurbish damaged containers in the field and make them serviceable. CRVs were equipped with welding plants and generator facilities. Rickshaw tippers would be useful in improving the sanitation system in narrow streets.

LWMC was improving the capacity of workshops to achieve its desired goals, small containers were being manufactured in the LWMC workshop at low cost.

