Minister Emphasises Need For Systemic Improvements In Maternal, Child Health

Published June 08, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the urgent need for systemic reforms to enhance maternal and child healthcare during his address at the inaugural gynecological conference at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Saturday.

As the special guest, he lauded the conference's focus on such a crucial topic, stressing that it reflects a commitment to addressing vital health concerns.

Highlighting the current efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he emphasised that his administration is prioritising the removal of corrupt elements within the health sector and is introducing the health card in a more efficient format. "We are committed to ensuring 100 per cent merit in appointments within the health department, which includes recent appointments of principals and medical superintendents in various public hospitals," he noted.

The minister also discussed ongoing initiatives to boost the efficiency of cardiology hospitals and reforms aimed at improving the nursing sector.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the rapidly growing population, which complicates Pakistan's development goals.

The conference featured participation from notable medical professionals, including Vice-Chancellor KEMU Professor Mahmood Ayaz, who emphasised the critical role of women's health in fostering a healthy society. The event also focused on strategies to provide clean drinking water, supply formula milk, and address women's hidden health issues.

Professor Uzma Hussain, an organiser of the conference, provided insight into the workshop's organisation, which aimed to educate participants on reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Among the attendees were Professor Ayesha Siddiqa, Professor Muhammad Tayyab, Principal General Hospital Lahore Professor Sardar Al Farid Zafar, and several other prominent figures from the medical community. The conference concluded with the minister visiting various stalls and commending the organisers for their efforts in holding an international-level event.

