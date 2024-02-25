Open Menu

Minister Emphasises Service, Improvement In Health Sector

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Minister emphasises service, improvement in health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram expressed dedication to serving people and improving the healthcare system under the leadership of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

During the Clearpath Annual Fiesta 2024, organised by Clearpath Dental Orthodontics on Sunday, he acknowledged the efforts of the administration in organising the event, Dr. Akram highlighted the ongoing need for enhancements in the health sector, stressing the importance of effective leadership for its advancement.

"Insha'Allah, we are succeeding in the people's court," stated Dr. Akram, affirming the caretaker government's commitment to serving the public and earning their trust. He expressed confidence that their efforts would be remembered positively in Punjab.

The event, attended by numerous dignitaries and members of the community, provided a platform to discuss and celebrate advancements in dental orthodontics, alongside broader healthcare initiatives.

