Minister Emphasises Youth Development At Independence Day Event

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communications and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth highlighted the government's commitment to youth development, emphasising that the youth were the future of Pakistan.

He expressed these sentiments while addressing an award distribution ceremony at a speech competition, held in connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by the Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications (DEMP) and the Nazaria Pakistan Trust.

In his address, Minister Bherth stressed that the youth of Pakistan are an invaluable asset, destined to take the reins of the country in future. "It is essential for our youth to adopt positive thinking and realise their potential," he stated, underscoring the importance of harnessing their abilities to lead the nation forward. He cited the example of Arshad Nadeem, a talented sportsman, who has brought global recognition to Pakistan, as a testament to the potential within the country's youth.

He mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab cabinet included a significant number of young, educated ministers who are dedicated to serving the country.

He assured that the government was working tirelessly to address the public issues and foster rapid development and prosperity in the province.

Renowned journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami also spoke at the event, drawing attention to two significant recent events: Arshad Nadeem's gold medal victory at the Olympic Games and the end of Sheikh Hasina's rule in Bangladesh. Shami praised Nadeem's historic achievement, which he accomplished despite lack of modern sports facilities, and urged the youth to rely on their abilities to propel the nation forward.

Chairman of the Nazaria Pakistan Trust Farooq Altaf encouraged the youth to commit to honesty and integrity in building a prosperous Pakistan, stressing that such values are crucial for the nation's dignity and progress.

The ceremony concluded with Minister Sohaib Bherth distributing prizes among the successful students. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Director General Press Information Department (PID) Lahore Shafqat Abbas, Dr Ghazala, and Safia Ishaq.

