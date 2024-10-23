Open Menu

Minister Emphasizes CM Maryam's Vision For Enhanced Cardiac Treatment Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing improved treatment facilities at cardiac hospitals across the province

He made this statement while chairing a meeting of the Steering/Advisory Committee for Cardiovascular Diseases at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education held here on Wednesday.

Khawaja Salman revealed that efforts are underway to enhance the capacity of the cardiac and neurosurgery departments at Khawaja Safdar Medical Hospital in Sialkot and Gujranwala Teaching Hospital. He also mentioned discussions on the development of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology 2.

Key decisions made during the meeting include the purchase of angiography machines for Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and Samli Hospital in Murree. The committee also deliberated on the construction of a specialized Cardiac and Neurosurgery Hospital in Gujranwala and discussed the Clinical HR model to improve healthcare services.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmud, alongside prominent medical professionals including Prof. Farqad Alamgir, Dr. Adnan Khan, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Prof. Masood Sadiq. Senior officials from the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and other key health institutions were also present.

