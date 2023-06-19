Minister emphasizes for promotion of tourism in KP

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Sunday emphasized the need for concerted efforts to explore and promote the countless tourist attractions in our province to invite foreign visitors

He expressed these views during a briefing held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), which focused on tourism opportunities in the province and the efforts of KPCTA to explore them.

He said that cultural and tourism activities should be effectively promoted at the local, national, and international levels to inform both local and foreign tourists about our rich traditions and to highlight the tourism potential and beautiful spots in the province.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has beautiful tourist spots and great tourism potential, but these opportunities need to be explored, developed, and introduced globally to attract more visitors," he said.

He also emphasized that tourism can play a crucial role in socio-economic progress, and its significance cannot be denied even in today's modern world.

He mentioned that the KP board of Investment and Trade would also promote and highlight KPCTA projects at various forums with the aim of attracting foreign investment in the tourism sector of KP.

During the briefing, Director General (KPCTA) Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, General Manager Planning Hayat Ali Shah, Manager Marketing and Information Hamyoon Khan, GM Tourism Sajjad Hamid , Manager Digital and Transformation Cell Baseer Ahmad and other officials were present.

The DG KPCTA highlighted various initiatives aimed at attracting tourists and the efforts being made to facilitate and guide them at tourist places.

