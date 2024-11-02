Minister emphasizes free medicines, digitization in healthcare system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide free medicines and test facilities to patients in hospitals, stating that this remains a top priority. He shared these remarks during his visit to THQ Hospital Sabzazar on Saturday.

Khawaja Imran outlined the government's phased approach to healthcare reform, emphasizing that resources would be allocated to hospitals first, followed by a structured accountability process. “A robust system is being introduced to improve hospital conditions,” he said, adding that a digital framework for patients’ records is underway in government hospitals.

He announced a forthcoming digital system aimed at providing free CT scans and MRI tests across tehsil and district hospitals, enhancing accessibility for patients. He further noted that consultants and anesthesia specialists are being deployed based on local demand in these hospitals.

During the visit, Khawaja Imran Nazir instructed the Health CEO to work with the hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr.

Shoaib, to present a detailed plan addressing doctor shortages and other challenges. He stressed the importance of strengthening the referral system to manage patient load more efficiently, particularly in teaching hospitals. "Local hospitals are being equipped with sufficient resources to ease the pressure on larger facilities," he added.

During his tour, the minister also visited homes in the Sabzazar area to administer polio drops to children as part of the government's anti-polio efforts. At THQ Hospital, he inspected various units, including helper, dengue, and polio counters, and reviewed the pediatric emergency, filter clinic, NCD, X-ray room, dental, and orthopedic units.

The minister engaged with patients and their families, asking about the provision of free medicines, and was pleased to find high satisfaction among attendees regarding the availability of free tests and medications. Health CEO Lahore, Dr. Zohaib Hassan, accompanied him throughout the visit.