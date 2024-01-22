Open Menu

Minister Emphasizes Health Security As Fundamental Right Of Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Minister emphasizes health security as fundamental right of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the significance of health security as a fundamental right for every Pakistani citizen and commended the coordination between the federal government and Punjab for improved health facilities.

Addressing the National Action Plan for Health Security Provincial Operational Planning Workshop on Monday, he acknowledged the economic impact of the 2019 pandemic and emphasized the need to fill gaps in the health sector. He urged the promotion of evidence-based studies and improvements in the reporting system.

He aligned with Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi's vision for revamping over a hundred government hospitals.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir affirmed the commitment of the entire Punjab Cabinet to enhance public convenience.

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed satisfaction in participating in the workshop, which he also chaired. The event saw the presence of DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal and representatives from the UK Health Security Agency, National Institute of Health, UK International Development, and the Department of Health and Care.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Nasir United Kingdom 2019 Event From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

1 hour ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

2 hours ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

3 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

5 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan