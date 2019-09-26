Minister emphasizes implementation of development projects with support of LG department

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Khan Tarakai here Wednesday emphasized efficient implementation of development projects with support of local government department and developing an effective coordination among stakeholders and partners.

He was chairing a coordination meeting of local government development partners that among others was attended by the senior government officials and representatives of international cooperation agencies including EU, USAID, World Bank, UNDP, DFID, GIZ, KfW and other development partners working with the Local Government Department.

The coordination meeting was organized to review the progress made so far by different donor-funded programs operating under the umbrella of the Local Government Department. The meeting aimed at developing an objective coordination and support mechanism among different development projects implemented through the Local Government Department.

On the occasion, focal persons of different development agencies shared their project updates and apprised the participants on major achievements made under these development initiatives.

Earlier, Zahir Shah, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development briefed the participants about reforms agenda and special measures undertaken to improve coordination and implementation aspects of local government development programs.

The meeting was informed that that so far 4,502 community projects were approved including 869 women projects, with an estimated cost of Rs5.4 billion. Out of these, 2,391 community projects have already been completed that are benefiting more than 4.8 million community members, including 460,000 women.

It was said that 1,549 village council development plans have been prepared with direct participation of more than 113,000 community members in the program target areas.

Addressing the meeting, Shahram Tarakai said that "We need to develop an effective coordination among all local government development partners to build collaborations and avoid duplication of resources. We shall identify areas of mutual cooperation and support within various ongoing development initiatives. Thus, we would be able to bridge the development gaps and utilize our local development funds more judiciously".

The minister also reaffirmed his commitment and reassured his fullest support for the local government development programs.