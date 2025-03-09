Minister emphasizes national unity as key to prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khail Das Kohistani Sunday urged opposition parties to play their constructive role in the nation's advancement and unity as collective efforts can drive the country towards progress and prosperity.

In an interview with ptv news, he emphasized that the country and nation yearn for political stability, which is essential for achieving progress and underscored the need for a proactive and sensible approach to address the nation's challenges.

He criticised PTI's chaotic and uncivilized culture of politics, accusing it of misleading the youth and perpetuating a destructive approach to politics.

He emphasized negotiation is the best way forward to resolve issues, stressing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in finding peaceful and sustainable solutions.

Minister noted that Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif maintained a close relationship with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, underscoring his dedication to democratic principles and opposition to instability.

He said he played a positive role whenever Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman came to Islamabad for a protest and even goes an extra mile for the peaceful conduct of protest, demonstrating his commitment to responsible and respectful civic engagement.

He asserted that he will never support any politics that undermines democratic values, compromises stability, or harms the nation's interests.