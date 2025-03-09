Minister Emphasizes National Unity As Key To Prosperity
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khail Das Kohistani Sunday urged opposition parties to play their constructive role in the nation's advancement and unity as collective efforts can drive the country towards progress and prosperity.
In an interview with ptv news, he emphasized that the country and nation yearn for political stability, which is essential for achieving progress and underscored the need for a proactive and sensible approach to address the nation's challenges.
He criticised PTI's chaotic and uncivilized culture of politics, accusing it of misleading the youth and perpetuating a destructive approach to politics.
He emphasized negotiation is the best way forward to resolve issues, stressing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in finding peaceful and sustainable solutions.
Minister noted that Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif maintained a close relationship with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, underscoring his dedication to democratic principles and opposition to instability.
He said he played a positive role whenever Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman came to Islamabad for a protest and even goes an extra mile for the peaceful conduct of protest, demonstrating his commitment to responsible and respectful civic engagement.
He asserted that he will never support any politics that undermines democratic values, compromises stability, or harms the nation's interests.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister emphasizes national unity as key to prosperity6 minutes ago
-
Ramazan continues to bring hustle & bustle to streets, markets across country: report6 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize fake currency near M1, four arrested6 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse at Afghan camp in Karachi leaves six dead, 4 hurt6 minutes ago
-
Health experts advise caution in Ramzan diet to ensure well-being26 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri women bear brunt of unresolved Kashmir dispute: APHC2 hours ago
-
Brother of former senator Mushtaq Ahmed killed in firing incident2 hours ago
-
DPM meets Palestine's PM11 hours ago
-
20 Students shine at 'Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025', receive laptops for excellence in STEAM fields11 hours ago
-
Police crackdown on gambling, 11 arrested in raids on two dens in Hazro12 hours ago
-
3 arrested for brutal murder of colleague at stone crusher plant12 hours ago
-
Country observes Int'l Women's Day, paying tribute to exceptional Women12 hours ago