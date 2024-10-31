Open Menu

Minister Emphasizes Need For 'Market-Oriented' Education

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday emphasized the importance of market oriented education in unlocking the country's economic potential and called for a market-driven approach to equip young people with skills that are valued by the global market.

Shaikh talking to ptv news channel emphasized to equip Pakistan's youth with the skills needed to thrive in these areas, contributing to the country's economic growth and global relevance.

"Developing expertise in maritime trade and logistics can unlock global career prospects, providing Pakistan's youth with a competitive edge in the international job market," Shaikh added.

He further explained that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are strengthening their "brotherly" ties, with a focus on economic cooperation and mutual benefit.

The relationship between the two countries is longstanding and time-tested, with Pakistan expressing its desire to elevate these ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership, he added.

Saudi Arabia is seeking skilled labor, IT professionals, and technical advisers from Pakistan and we are committed to meeting these demands, he highlighted.

This collaboration will not only benefit the two nations but also contribute to building a prosperous and peaceful future for the region and the Islamic world, he added.

Bringing a collaborative approach between universities and industries is crucial for fostering innovation, economic growth, and mutual benefit, he said, adding, this synergy enables the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise, ultimately leading to better research outcomes and industry applications.

Federal Minister also revealed that Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its investment portfolio in Pakistan, surpassing $2.8 billion, adding, additionally, Denmark and Russia have expressed keen interest in investing in the country.

