Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

In a compelling address at the Lahore Garrison University's two-day conference on Frontiers in Applied Biological Sciences on Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the pivotal role of research in societal impact

He underscored the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, particularly in the vast field of biological sciences.

Dr. Akram highlighted the urgency for Pakistan to focus on biotechnology, expressing concern over the absence of a single biotechnology plant in the country compared to China's 3,000 facilities. Propelled by the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Dr. Akram revealed plans to establish biotechnology parks in Pakistan.

Anticipating Pakistan becoming the world's third-largest country in population within two decades, Dr. Akram emphasized the need for progress in gene editing and improving lab skills. He announced a comprehensive screening program, making Thalassemia screening mandatory for every class 10 student across the province.

Commending Lahore Garrison University's commitment to quality research, Dr. Akram announced its affiliation with teaching institutions to enhance the teaching department.

Vice Chancellor Major General (Retd) Khalil Dar, Dean Basic Sciences Colonel (Retired) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, and distinguished guests including Prof Dr Shahida Hasnain and Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub were present at the conference, which drew a large participation from students.

