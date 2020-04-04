Minister emphasizes ration distribution among deserving with immediate effect

Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman Saturday asked the district administration to ensure distribution of ration among poor, deserving and daily wage workers with immediate effect and strict legal action against those who involved in violation of lockdown

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman Saturday asked the district administration to ensure distribution of ration among poor, deserving and daily wage workers with immediate effect and strict legal action against those who involved in violation of lockdown.

Presiding over a video link meeting with the officers of district administration and lined departments here at Deputy Commissioner Office, the minister also directed the implementation on government's directives and guidelines in order to stop spread of Covid-19 adding that the provincial government fully committed save the precious lives of the people therefore strict measures have been adopted to meet the threats of Covid-19.

The timely action and precautions adopted by Sindh Government and the PPP leadership had initially blocked the spread of Covid-19 however, the achievement of success could be possible only when the people strictly follow the social distancing and preventive measures against pandemic, the minister said.

He asked the officers concerned to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion and ensure safety of the people particularly medical and paramedical staff engaged in providing medical treatment to Coronavirsu patients in the hospitals.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio, SSP Asif Ahmed Bughio, Focal Person on Covid-19 Dr. Zaheeruddin Memon and Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka also present in the meeting.