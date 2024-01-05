Minister emphasizes responsible Journalism, greets PPC newly elected cabinet

The caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Culture, and Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club on Friday has highlighted the pivotal role of responsible journalism to counter fake news and disinformation on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Culture, and Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club on Friday has highlighted the pivotal role of responsible journalism to counter fake news and disinformation on social media.

Minister Kakakhel emphasized the significance of journalistic values and the need to reinforce the strong role of journalists in the face of the growing menace of disinformation. He acknowledged that responsible journalism is crucial at a time when false narratives are on the rise.

Minister Information reiterated the caretaker government's commitment to the welfare of journalists, recognizing their vital role in conveying government initiatives to the public and raising public issues with the government. He underscored the importance of strengthening journalistic ethics to promote responsible journalism.

He highlighted that the focus of the government is on providing facilities to press clubs and stabilizing the Journalists’ welfare endowment fund.

He emphasized that an improved working environment for journalists, facilitated by enhanced facilities in press clubs, would contribute to the promotion of responsible journalism in the province.

Looking ahead, Minister Kakakhel expressed confidence in the newly elected cabinet and governing body members for the year 2024, led by President Arshad Aziz Malik. He anticipates their dedication to enhancing the stability of the club while upholding traditions.

During the visit, the caretaker Minister congratulated Arshad Aziz Malik and other members on their election as new office barriers of the Peshawar Press Club. Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Imran Khan, senior journalists including M Riaz, and newly elected cabinet and governing body members were present during his visit.