Minister Emphasizes Timely Completion Of Development Projects In Chakwal
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 12:10 AM
CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Punjab Bilal Akbar Khan on Monday presided over a high-profile meeting at the Commissioner's Office in Rawalpindi, focusing on the development projects in Chakwal district.
The meeting was attended by parliamentarians, political leaders, deputy commissioners, and district officers from across Rawalpindi division, including Chakwal.
Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on this occasion, stressed the importance of timely completion of development projects, ensuring quality and providing relief to the public through Punjab's initiatives. He urged all members to play their role in achieving these goals.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Qarat-ul-Ain Malik briefed the meeting on the initiatives and development projects undertaken by the Chief Minister Punjab in Chakwal district, including the Dhi Rani program.
Key issues discussed during the meeting included the shortage of medicines in hospitals, the revival of Rural Health Centers, and the need for policies to be made in consultation with local political leaders. Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Mehwish Sultana Raja advocated for an increase in quotas for programs under the Chief Minister's initiatives in backward areas of Rawalpindi Division.
The meeting demonstrated the Punjab government's commitment to addressing the concerns of its citizens and ensuring the timely completion of development projects.
