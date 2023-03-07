UrduPoint.com

Minister Emphasizes To Link Health Centers With Health Card Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Minister emphasizes to link health centers with health card scheme

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that the welfare of workers is among the top priorities of the provincial government while his department will ensure provision of maximum benefits to employees including health and education facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that the welfare of workers is among the top priorities of the provincial government while his department will ensure provision of maximum benefits to employees including health and education facilities.

He was chairing a meeting on the performance of Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Secretary Labour, Ruhollah Khan and ESSI officials briefed on the goals and objectives of the institution and the performance of the health centers in KP.

The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the welfare of workers and emphasized the need to link all the health centers of the institution with the health card scheme.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that due to the health card, the duality of treatment will be eliminated, and the family members of the workers will have the best medical facilities, while on the other hand, its income and specialization will also increase continuously.

Henceforth after proper preparation, it has been decided to call a joint meeting of ESSI, Health, Labour Departments and the relevant insurance company.

The Minister also directed to link the Education Department and Working Folk Grammar Schools under the Workers Welfare board with the Education Department and convene a joint meeting of the relevant authorities after proper preparation for this purpose so that the quality of education can be improved as well as duplication of the institutions ends and all government departments are able to work in a coordinated and functional manner, he concluded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Company Afridi Family All Government Best Top Labour

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

49 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

35 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

35 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

15 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.