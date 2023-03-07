Minister emphasizes to link health centers with health card scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that the welfare of workers is among the top priorities of the provincial government while his department will ensure provision of maximum benefits to employees including health and education facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that the welfare of workers is among the top priorities of the provincial government while his department will ensure provision of maximum benefits to employees including health and education facilities.

He was chairing a meeting on the performance of Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Secretary Labour, Ruhollah Khan and ESSI officials briefed on the goals and objectives of the institution and the performance of the health centers in KP.

The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the welfare of workers and emphasized the need to link all the health centers of the institution with the health card scheme.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that due to the health card, the duality of treatment will be eliminated, and the family members of the workers will have the best medical facilities, while on the other hand, its income and specialization will also increase continuously.

Henceforth after proper preparation, it has been decided to call a joint meeting of ESSI, Health, Labour Departments and the relevant insurance company.

The Minister also directed to link the Education Department and Working Folk Grammar Schools under the Workers Welfare board with the Education Department and convene a joint meeting of the relevant authorities after proper preparation for this purpose so that the quality of education can be improved as well as duplication of the institutions ends and all government departments are able to work in a coordinated and functional manner, he concluded.