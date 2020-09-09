UrduPoint.com
Minister Emphasizes Upon Promotion Of Religious Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:23 PM

Minister emphasizes upon promotion of religious tourism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday called for promoting religious tourism to highlight the real image of Pakistan before the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday called for promoting religious tourism to highlight the real image of Pakistan before the world.

Addressing a workshop on "Preservation of Cultural Heritage" here at Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, he said that Pakistan is one of the countries which has a rich history of different religions and cultures, adding that if promoted properly the religious tourism would attract thousands of tourists to Pakistan every year that would give boost to national economy besides promoting positive image of the country.

He said that it was very welcoming that today people of different cultures and religions are living in harmony and spending peaceful lives in Pakistan while practicing their religious and cultural values without any fear.

The Minister suggested inclusion of "culture" as a subject in the educational curricula for training and grooming of new generation. He said it is imperative to protect culture and tradition while taking steps for development.

He said that fast growing urbanization is posing severe threat to local culture and expressed fear that soon it would fade several cultural aspects in our lives, adding that measures should be suggested to policy makers to make the urbanization and local economy in accordance with local culture.

The three-day international workshop was jointly organized by UNICEF Pakistan, Nada Pakistan, Thap NGO and Culture Department and to be addressed by local and foreign experts.

