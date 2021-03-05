UrduPoint.com
Minister Encourages Women To Take Part In Sports Activities

Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women's Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Friday called upon the women to take interest in sports and observed that now women were increasingly participating in the sports activities.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah at her office here, said a statement.

Former Olympian Haider Ali, a prominent name in Pakistan hockey was also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that"A healthy society lead to the formation of strong nations and we want our youth and students to actively participate in extra-curricular activities instead of un-healthy activities."The Minister said that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs should create more opportunities for the youth and athletes.

She expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah in the province related to sports and youth.

