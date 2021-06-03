Minister endorses scholarships worth Rs 30m for promising students of minorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Wednesday approved the Scholarship Award worth over Rs 30 million for the year 2020-2021 to encourage promising students belonging to the minority community by the Department of Minority Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed confidence that the scholarship recipients would make the country and the Nation proud, said a statement.

It is to be noted that a few months ago, through an advertisement published in various newspapers, applications were invited from talented students of the minority community from all over Sindh to complete the process of awarding scholarships on the basis of open merit.

In this regard, on the instructions of Hari Ram Kishori Lal, cheques will be distributed among the talented students on the basis of open merit as per the notified schedule.

A ccording to the details, students of Tharparkar district are advised to receive it at Government Girls College Mithi on June 06, 2021.

Students of Umerkot District can receive at Hindu Community Hall Umerkot on June 07.

Students of Sanghar District, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nowshero Feroze on June 08, at District Council Hall Sanghar. Students of Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad Dadu, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari District can received the cheques at the Assistant Director Minority Affairs, Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad on June 09.

While students of Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shahdad Kot, Shikarpur, Kashmore and Ghotki districts can receive from Deputy Director Minority at TMO Sukkur on June 09.

The merit list is available on the website of the Department of Minority Affairs. The successful students will have to submit the necessary documents while receiving the cheques, otherwise they will not be able to get the cheques. The need to the submit the documents including attested copies of National Identity Card / B- Form, student ID card, last year's mark sheet or semester, last year's pass certificate and original certificate of income.

All students receiving the cheque must use the mask and follow the COVID-19 SOPs recommended by the Sindh government.