UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Energy Inaugurates Solar System At School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Minister Energy inaugurates solar system at school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday inaugurated the solar system here at Government Primary school Chak No 8 under Naya Punjab School Solarization Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government was committed to convert the schools and other public offices to renewable energy. Under Naya Punjab School Solarization Project, some 1092 schools of Bahawalpur district were going to be converted to solar energy, of which 1001 have already been converted.

He said that more schools, hospitals and other institutions would be converted to renewable energy in order to save expenditures on electricity.

Later, the minister visited Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and inspected various sections of the facility. He was briefed about 5 years performance of the solar park. Energy Department Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan, Member National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Members Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsaan-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 minute ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

2 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

31 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans to Discuss Gas P ..

5 minutes ago

France Records Over 130 Cases of Side Effects Afte ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Strategic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.