Minister Energy inaugurates solar system at school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday inaugurated the solar system here at Government Primary school Chak No 8 under Naya Punjab School Solarization Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government was committed to convert the schools and other public offices to renewable energy. Under Naya Punjab School Solarization Project, some 1092 schools of Bahawalpur district were going to be converted to solar energy, of which 1001 have already been converted.

He said that more schools, hospitals and other institutions would be converted to renewable energy in order to save expenditures on electricity.

Later, the minister visited Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and inspected various sections of the facility. He was briefed about 5 years performance of the solar park. Energy Department Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan, Member National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Members Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsaan-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.