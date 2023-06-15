Minister ensures allocation of funds for timely completion of "K-IV" project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Shah Thursday assured the National Assembly that the allocation of funds for the "Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme," commonly known as K-IV, would be prioritized to ensure its timely completion.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, he said, the required funds for the project were allocated last year, and the necessary amount would be set aside during the current year as well.

He emphasized that the project would not experience any delays and would be completed as expeditiously as possible.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted potential of the agriculture sector in resolving the country's economic crisis.

The minister expressed his belief that by focusing on agriculture, the economy could be strengthened.