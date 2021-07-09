UrduPoint.com
Minister, Envoy Discuss Rising Islamophobia In West

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Ms Androulla Kaminara on Friday discussed threadbare the issues relating to the rising trends of Islamophobia in the western world and how to prevent and tackle the menace.

Both the dignitaries also talked about Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's policy aimed at to ensure religious freedom and ministry's contribution in protecting minorities' rights in the country.

