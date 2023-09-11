Minister eulogizes Rescue 1122 services in Abbottabad

NATHIAGALI, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, and Culture, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Thursday praised the exemplary efforts provided by Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad district.

"Rescue 1122 delivered timely services to the masses," said the minister while presenting an honorary shield to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Arif Khattak in recognition of his outstanding performance.

The DEO held a meeting with the provincial minister here and gave a briefing about the ongoing emergency services provided by Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad.

DEO Arif Khattak highlighted the remarkable efforts of his team in serving the public, particularly the challenges posed by the region's mountainous terrain and harsh weather conditions.

He emphasized that responding promptly to emergencies in the mountainous areas, especially in comparison to urban regions, remains a persistent challenge. However, he assured that his team is always prepared to deliver rescue services to those in need.