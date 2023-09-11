Open Menu

Minister Eulogizes Rescue 1122 Services In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Minister eulogizes Rescue 1122 services in Abbottabad

NATHIAGALI, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, and Culture, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Thursday praised the exemplary efforts provided by Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad district.

"Rescue 1122 delivered timely services to the masses," said the minister while presenting an honorary shield to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Arif Khattak in recognition of his outstanding performance.

The DEO held a meeting with the provincial minister here and gave a briefing about the ongoing emergency services provided by Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad.

DEO Arif Khattak highlighted the remarkable efforts of his team in serving the public, particularly the challenges posed by the region's mountainous terrain and harsh weather conditions.

He emphasized that responding promptly to emergencies in the mountainous areas, especially in comparison to urban regions, remains a persistent challenge. However, he assured that his team is always prepared to deliver rescue services to those in need.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Jamal Shah Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

2 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

9 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

9 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

9 hours ago
DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

11 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

12 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

12 hours ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan