Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Minister Excise Condoles Over Death Of Haji Rahim Syed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Minister Excise condoles over death of Haji Rahim Syed

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Sunday visited village Sheikh Kalay on Katlang Road in Mardan and expressed his condolence to the family members of progressive farmer Haji Rahim Syed who breathed his last the other day.

The Minister stayed there for some time and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the deceased's sons Syed Manaf Commissioner In-land Revenue, Zakir Muhammad Collector Customs, Shakir Muhammad Additional Collector Customs and the bereaved family.

The minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the eternal peace of late Haji Rahim Syed in the life hereafter.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Mardan Sunday Afridi Family

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

2 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

2 hours ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubaiâ€™s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.