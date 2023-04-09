Minister Excise condoles over death of Haji Rahim Syed

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Sunday visited village Sheikh Kalay on Katlang Road in Mardan and expressed his condolence to the family members of progressive farmer Haji Rahim Syed who breathed his last the other day.

The Minister stayed there for some time and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the deceased's sons Syed Manaf Commissioner In-land Revenue, Zakir Muhammad Collector Customs, Shakir Muhammad Additional Collector Customs and the bereaved family.

The minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the eternal peace of late Haji Rahim Syed in the life hereafter.