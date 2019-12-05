UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Excise Taxation For Promoting Tax Culture

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

Minister Excise Taxation for promoting tax culture

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that promoting tax culture among masses is important for providing them with the facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that promoting tax culture among masses is important for providing them with the facilities. While addressing a meeting to review tax targets of Bahawalpur Division at Circuit House Bahawalpur here today, he said that tax net should be expanded on a realistic basis in order to generate more revenue.

He said that the government has imposed no new taxes but the timely collection of taxes is important to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the masses.

He directed the excise and taxation officers to conduct a new survey regarding new housing societies and business centres and bring them to tax net besides formulating a strategy about unregistered vehicles and token tax collection.

Director Excise and Taxation Bahawalpur Jam Siraj Ahmad briefed the minister about the collection of property tax, professional tax, motor vehicles tax and monitoring of vehicles on road.

