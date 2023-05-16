Minister Excise visits Radio building to assess damages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi visited the Pakistan Broadcasting House here and inspected its burnt parts which were set on fire by some miscreants.

During his visit the other day, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the burning of this historical media building as well as all the other ugly incidents of 9th and 10th May.

On this occasion, he said that the provincial government will provide all possible assistance to Radio Pakistan Peshawar in the restoration of its decrepit building.

He said the Chief Minister has already summoned a report of the damages to provide all-out help in this regard.

The minister, accompanied by Secretary Excise KP Ihsanullah, was briefed by the station director PBC Peshawar Ijaz Khan. Similarly, Falak Niaz Khan from news Section and Engr Saifullah Khan from Engineering Section were also present.

Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi was given complete details of the damages. He especially lauded the valiant role of the PBC officials for restarting routine transmission of the broadcasting house on an emergency basis.