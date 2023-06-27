Open Menu

Minister Explores Meat Export Opportunities With American Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Minister explores meat export opportunities with American Consul General

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with American Consul General William K Makaneole at American Consulate General in Lahore to discuss meat export opportunities between the two countries.

He said the government was keen to expand meat exports to international markets.  The purpose of the meeting was to explore new avenues for strengthening bilateral trade relations between the US and Pakistan in the livestock sector with a specific focus on meat exports.

Minister Murad and Consul General Makaneole reiterated their commitment to fostering a strong trade relationship that would not only benefit the livestock industry but also contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan.

 American Consul General William K Makaneole appreciated the efforts of the minister in fostering the livestock industry to international markets.

He also expressed that US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome was also very eager to enhance trade between the two countries.

The American Consul General assured Minister Ibrahim Murad of full support and cooperation for the livestock industry in Punjab.

