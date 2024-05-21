- Home
Minister Express Displeasure Over Slow Construction Work On Swabi University Hostels
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday expressed displeasure over slow pace of construction work on hostels of Swabi University and directed authorities to complete the project by December this year
He issued these directives during his visit to various universities and colleges of Swabi. He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah.
Both the ministers visited University of Swabi, Women University of Swabi, Government Girls College of Management Sciences Kotha Swabi and Government Degree College Kotha Swabi.
He also warned to blacklist the contractor if the construction work was not completed according to schedule. He was also briefed by officials of educational institutions about matters including administrative affairs, BS programs, various disciplines and challenges being faced by universities and colleges.
The minister also stressed to strengthen Quality Assurance Cell and promotion of research work urging university faculty to focus provision of quality education to students.
APP/mds
