Minister Expresses Annoyance Over Slow Pace Of Work On Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:29 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Tuesday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on different development schemes and directed all SDOs to complete the projects at earliest

Presiding over a briefing on development schemes of PHED, he directed the officials to timely complete the development schemes where 100 per cent funds have been released and increase the revenue from the completed schemes.

He directed them to have correspondence with MPAs, deputy commissioners, local elders and Ulemas of their respective areas and also launch awareness campaign through mainstream and social media regarding new schemes.

On the occasion the minister was informed that the PHED had successfully converted 75 per cent schemes on solar energy.

The minister directed the SDOs to deposit the machinery of these project to district headquarters and also complete pipe leakages and repair work.

The minister was attended by PHED Secretary Engineer Idress Khan, Chief Engineers North and South, XENs and SDOs.

