Minister expresses concern over increased population growth in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Population Welfare Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan Tuesday expressed concern over the increased population growth in the State and termed the alarming growth rate most serious challenge for the policy makers to ensure sustainable development in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Population Welfare Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan Tuesday expressed concern over the increased population growth in the State and termed the alarming growth rate most serious challenge for the policy makers to ensure sustainable development in the state.

He said this while addressing second Population Task Force meeting hosted by the AJK government in the State's metropolis.

The minister for population welfare welcoming the members of the Population Task Force, lauded their contribution to address this non-conventional threat.

He underlined that implementation of Council of Common Interest (CCI) recommendations dated November 19, 2018, on alarming population growth is the only way forward to ensure sustainability of natural resources and well being of the future generations. He reassured that despite constraints PTI government in AJK will allocate all necessary resources which are required to stable the population growth in AJK.

Besides, Minister for Higher education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chief Secretary AJK Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Health Maj Gen Ahsen Altaf, Programme Specialist SRH, UNFPA Pakistan Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ch, CEO, Rahanuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan Syed Kamal Shah, consultant to support Govt of AJK Raja Muhammad Razzaq, Country Director Jhpiego Pakistan Dr. Fauzia Assad, Executive Manager, Muslim Hands Mirpur, Muhammad Suleman also spoke at the occasion.

Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Member Population Task Force underlined the need to work in rural areas to educate and support married couples for the significance of family planning to stable the population growth in AJK.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, Chief Secretary AJK, while speaking at the occasion, said that demographic indicators of AJK needs a re-evaluation as the current per annum growth rate (1.63%) does not match the total fertility rate (3.5). Ostensibly, we are discussing the population planning on the basis of assumptions. Similarly, the government's efforts on this account apparently does not seem to be working.

He underlined in categorical terms that based on the global best practices, a paradigm shift through merger of Population and Health Departments is the only solution and way forward to improve service delivery in the area of family planning and reproductive health services in AJK. While doing so we should not restrict our approach to personal specific agenda rather we need to evaluate "outcome" in public and State's interests, he emphasised.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ch. Program specialist SRH UNFPA Islamabad while speaking on the occasion highlighted the desire of population task force in its first meeting for a technical support to devise a roadmap for improved service delivery in area of family planning and reproductive health in AJK which was promptly done. He assured that UNFPA being a lead agency would keep on supporting the Federal, provinces and regions to address the menace and to stable the population growth in Pakistan. He appreciated the leadership of AJK for taking bold initiatives and swiftly moving forward to lead examples to be followed by others.

Earlier, Raja Razzaq Secretary (retd) and Consultant to support AJK government presented a study titled "Roadmap of Functional/Structural Integration of Health and Population Welfare Departments to Improve State of Family Planning and Reproductive Health in AJK".

After detailed deliberations, AJK population task force approved, in principle, for enforcing the option of merger of population and health departments at all levels while further modalities for its implementation would be worked out on fast track. The task force also approved the inclusion of CEO family planning association of Pakistan Syed Kamal Shah as member AJK Population Task Force.

The chair thanked and appreciated the suggestions and looked forward that UNFPA and otherInternational development partners would keep on extending technical assistant to AJK, enabling the government to lead towards sustainability and wellbeing of the masses through a stable population growth, he concluded.