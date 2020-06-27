Minister expresses condolence over death of Munawar Hassan

Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan

In a condolence message, the minister prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soulin eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparableloss with fortitude.