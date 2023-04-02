Minister expresses condolence with tribal leader Imran Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday visited Qambar Khel area of Bara Tehsil and expressed his condolences with tribal leader Imran Afridi on the demise of his uncle Haji Muhammad Noor Afridi.

The minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with Imran Afridi and other members of the bereaved family.

He also offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the deceased.