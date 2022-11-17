UrduPoint.com

Minister Expresses Displeasure Over Delayed Auction Of Canteen, Tuk Shop In Bus Terminal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Transport and Chairman Road Transport Board (RTB), Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday expressed displeasure over delay in dispatching summary to provincial cabinet regarding auction of canteen, tuck shop in Peshawar Terminal and directed authorities to expedite the process.

He was chairing a meeting of RTB board that was also attended by Director Transport, Qaisar Khan, Additional Secretary Transport, Tariq Ali and officials of law and transport department.

Expressing annoyance over delayed auction process, he also directed concerned officials to furnish the reasons. The meeting also discussed various proposals of improving cleanliness facilities for the passengers in bus terminals.

The minister said"RTB is an autonomous authority and incessantly striving to bring transparency and improvement in transport system."He also directed authorities to resolve issues faced by passengers in various bus terminals of the city.

