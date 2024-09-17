Open Menu

Minister Expresses Dissatisfaction At 9th Class Results

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Minister expresses dissatisfaction at 9th class results

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the 9th class across the district.

Presiding over a meeting with education department officers on Tuesday, He directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to replace teachers with unsatisfactory performance.

The meeting was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Barrister Osama Fazal, the Deputy Commissioner, and the District Police Officer. Officials from the Education Department and other relevant departments were also present.

Rana Sikandar was briefed on various issues, including the number of teachers and students in schools and the actions being taken with the non-salary budget.

He was also informed about the tree plantation drive in schools along with updates on non-formal and special education institutions.

The minister highlighted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's special focus on the education sector and announced the launch of a skills development programme for students alongside their academic education. "Students will have the opportunity to receive skills training during the afternoon," minister added.

He further mentioned ongoing efforts to establish a university campus in Khanewal. The minister stressed the importance of ensuring 100 per cent student enrollment in all educational institutions.

